Buratai Inaugurates Nigerian Army Operating Base In Epe

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated the Nigerian Army Forward Operating Base located in Epe, Lagos State.

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was also presented a plaque by the COAS at the event which was held on Monday, May 28.

Traditional ruler of Epe, Alara of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun was also at the event.

See photos below…