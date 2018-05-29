Buratai Inaugurates Nigerian Army Operating Base In Epe

Updated May 29, 2018
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (second left); Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (second right); General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Okoh Udoh (right) and Alara of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun (left) during the commissioning of Forward Operating Base of the Nigerian Army, Epe, on Monday, May 28, 2018.

 

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated the Nigerian Army Forward Operating Base located in Epe, Lagos State.

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was also presented a plaque by the COAS at the event which was held on Monday, May 28.

Traditional ruler of Epe, Alara of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun was also at the event.

See photos below…



