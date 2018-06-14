Mimiko’s Return To Labour Party Sparks Controversy

The return of former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, to the Labour Party has sparked controversy, following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dr Mimiko was presented a membership card of the party by the LP leadership in the state on Thursday amid cheers from supporters at his ward in Ondo town.

But his return has triggered mixed reactions from the two supposed factional leadership of the party, one led by Dr Mike Omotosho and the other chaired by Abdulkadiir AbdulSalam.

The former governor had communicated his resignation from the PDP in a letter to the national leadership of the party on Wednesday.

He had said, ”I hereby with utmost humility inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the PDP with effect from today, June 13, 2018, for some well-thought-out personal reasons.

“It was an honour working with the many prominent Nigerians with whom I shared the PDP platform for the entire period I was in there as a member.”

However, a factional chairman of LP Dr Omotosho described Mimiko’s return as unfortunate during an interview with reporters in Abuja.

Omotosho reaffirmed his commitment to repositioning the party as truly belonging to the Nigerian workers.

He also dismissed claims by some politicians parading themselves as the party’s candidates in the governorship election in Ekiti State.

But the other PL faction faulted the statement that the former governor cannot return to the party.

AbdulSalam, disclosed the position of his camp to Channels Television on Thursday during a rally to welcome Mimiko in Ondo town.

Speaking in company with two other national executive committee members of the party, he noted that the faction of the party that rejected the former governor is not recognised by law.