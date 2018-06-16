Two Killed, Several Injured As Windstorm Wreaks Havoc In Bauchi

Updated June 16, 2018
The windstorm disrupts traffic as trees and mast pull down in Bauchi, North East Nigeria.

 

At least two persons have been confirmed killed and several others injured in a heavy windstorm in Bauchi State in North East Nigeria.

Channels Television learnt that several others may have been injured as telecommunication masts have been pulled down and roofs blown off.

This latest natural disaster is coming less than 48 hours after windstorm wreaked havoc in 11 villages in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state, killing three people and destroying properties.

