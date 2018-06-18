Rivers LG Poll: Victory Showcases Wike’s Performance – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its victory in the just concluded local government election in Rivers State manifests the appreciation of the people for the performance of the state governor, Mr Nyesom Wike.

The party said this in a statement on Monday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

They noted that the outcome of the poll, wherein PDP made a clean sweep of all the 23 local government areas of the state, confirmed Governor Wike’s positive impact in the lives of the people.

“Rivers State today is one huge construction site with visible projects that directly touch the lives of the people.

“All that the electorate did at the local government elections was just to reciprocate their governor’s achievements,” the statement said.

The party insisted that the outcome of the polls was a confirmation that PDP was the dominant and preferred party of choice, not only in Rivers State but the entire nation.

They added that governors elected on the PDP platform are all delivering on the promises they made to the electorate.

The PDP, however, claimed that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are either busy renewing their promises without projects to show for the years spent in office or making outright denials of such promises.

They congratulated the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors whom they urged to take good governance to the grassroots to fulfil the expectations of the voters.