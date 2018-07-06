Gianluigi Buffon Joins Paris Saint-Germain

Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a one year deal, the French Ligue 1 champions announced on Friday.

The 40-year-old 2006 World Cup winner joins the big-spending Parisian side days after his contract with Juventus ended in June.

“We all feel an immense pride in welcoming Gianluigi Buffon into the great Paris Saint-Germain family,” PSG’s Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi announced in a statement.

More to follow…