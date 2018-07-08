Rescue Of Others Trapped In Thai Cave Paused – Commander

Updated July 8, 2018
File: This handout photo taken on June 29, 2018 and released by the Royal Thai Navy SEAL on June 30, 2018 shows a team of Royal Thai Navy SEAL divers inspecting the water-filled tunnel in the Tham Luang cave during a rescue operation for the missing children’s football team and their coach in Chiang Rai province. 
Efforts to extract the remaining boys who are trapped in a flooded Thai cave have been paused for at least 10 hours, the operation commander told reporters after four were rescued.

“The next operation is not expected to start for at least another 10 hours,” rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, as remaining members of the group remain trapped inside.

