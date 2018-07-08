Rescue Of Others Trapped In Thai Cave Paused – Commander
Efforts to extract the remaining boys who are trapped in a flooded Thai cave have been paused for at least 10 hours, the operation commander told reporters after four were rescued.
“The next operation is not expected to start for at least another 10 hours,” rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, as remaining members of the group remain trapped inside.
