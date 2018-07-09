Police, INEC Assure Ekiti Residents Of Peaceful, Credible Election

The police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have assured the people of Ekiti State that the coming governorship election will be a reflection of the will of voters.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, and INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance on Monday at a meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Both men addressed a gathering of stakeholders in the state to allay the fears of residents ahead of the poll scheduled for Saturday, July 14.

Mr Idris informed the people that their safety would be guaranteed, saying he had ordered the deployment of 30,000 police personnel in the state.

“I have instructed the provision of armed men to accompany INEC officials conveying electoral materials. At least four officers will be posted to each polling unit in the state,” he revealed.

On his part, Professor Yakubu noted that the fate of the state in next four years lies in the hands of the people, stressing that the electoral umpire would carry out its duty with the utmost integrity.

The INEC boss said, “Let me reassure you that the choice of who becomes the next governor of Ekiti state is entirely in the hands of voters and nobody else.

“The votes will count, and INEC will not do anything to the advantage or disadvantage of any candidate or party,” he added.

However, the governorship candidates at the meeting were unable to make their commitment to peace as some of the issues raised at the beginning of the session led to uncontrollable chants by some party supporters, causing the meeting to end abruptly.

With less than five days before the election, INEC revealed that 667,064 voter cards have been collected while about 246,270 others have yet to pick up their cards.