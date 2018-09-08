BREAKING: Naomi Osaka Defeats Serena Williams To Win US Open
Naomi Osaka of Japan has won US Open after defeating Serena Williams of the United States.
Osaka became the first Japanese woman to win a Grand Slam title as her idol Serena Williams imploded in the face of a code violation from the chair umpire on Saturday.
Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams’s second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos’s warning for receiving coaching from her box.
She tearfully accused him of being a “thief” and demanded an apology from the official.
Serena Williams’ bid for a 24th Grand Slam title imploded in a furious tirade against umpire Carlos Ramos, calling him a thief after he docked her a point for two code violations.
Her outburst then earned her a game penalty, prompting a further outburst to tournament officials and putting Naomi Osaka within one game of victory.
AFP