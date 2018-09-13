Buhari Appoints Yusuf Bichi As New DSS DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The appointment takes effect from Friday, September 14, 2018.

Mr Bichi will replace Mr Matthew Seiyeifa who has been in the acting capacity after the dismissal of Lawal Daura.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said Mr Bichi is a core Secret Service operative.

He attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

He began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

Mr Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

Mr Shehu stated that that new DSS boss is skilled in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counterintelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

In the course of his career, Mr Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

He was at various times the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.

Bichi also served as a Director at State Service Academy.