Osun Election: I Will Surely Dance To Government House – Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun State Governorship election coming up on September 22, Senator Ademola Adeleke, says he is confident of winning the election.

Adeleke said this during a town hall meeting organised by Oduduwa Youth Development Initiative in Osun State on Wednesday.

“I will surely dance to government house by winning all the Local Government areas in Osun State on Saturday.

“I have been tagged ‘Dancing Senator’ but this shouldn’t be used against my personality because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn’t dance,” he said.

Adeleke added that his love for dancing dates back to his school days when he used to go for a dancing competition.

“When I was in the university in the overseas, I used to go for a dancing competition. I do win the dancing competition. This is the reason why I was nicknamed ‘Jackson’ but my real name is Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke.

“There is no crime in dancing, my traducers are only trying to make a mountain out of molehill. I strongly believe in my supporter’s vote and by it I will dance to the government house by winning all in all the Local Government areas in Osun State.

Senator Adeleke also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state. He said anyone who fails to pay his or her labourers is wicked.

“Anybody who fails to pay his or her labourers is wicked and I can boldly say that APC government is wicked for not paying her workers in the State.

“When I get to power I will overturn it by ensuring that the welfare of every worker in the state is catered for.

“The insensitivity of All Progressives Congress government is responsible the state where LAUTECH is today and it is evidently clear to the masses that PDP government takes education as a priority.