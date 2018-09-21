Jobberman Unveils New Website And Improved Job Search Experience

SPONSORED

Jobberman Nigeria has upgraded its platform, in order to provide an easier and more effective job search experience for jobseekers, and a refined recruitment experience for employers.

Since going live in August 2009, Jobberman has grown to become Nigeria’s first and foremost online recruitment platform, West Africa’s most popular job search engine (Forbes 2011) and one of Africa’s top 10 recruitment sites (IT News Africa).

For over 9 years, Jobberman has helped Job seekers find job opportunities, provided career tips, given employers access to qualified candidates & administered recruitment advice.

As a brand that listens, Jobberman has taken its audience feedback consisting of over 2 million career professionals and 50, 000 employers who connect daily on the platform by including new features that can help employers and jobseekers accomplish more of their career and company goal.

Employers on the Jobberman platform can now manage their Job and Applications better with the newly designed Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and create candidate pools for future use.

Jobseekers can now: set up or update their profiles with a Profile Picture, which is visible to employers; create a Career Summary & Professional Headline that summarises education, experience, skills and goals; specify preferred jobs for easier job matching; let recruiters know their Job Search Availability status; add Projects & Portfolio to their profiles, allowing employers to see samples of previous accomplishments, amongst other new features.

This new platform has been designed to help professionals move forward at every step of their career; from entry level to experienced professional, giving the jobseeker more control over the outcome of his or her career.

What are you waiting for? Take a look around and share your experience on our new website. Feel free to share with your friends and connect with us on our different social platforms on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. We are continuously committed to connecting job seekers to the right job opportunities and employers to qualified professionals. Join us to experience the new and improved Jobberman Nigeria!