Osun Election: Controversy As ‘Official’ Claims He Shredded Results For Aiyedaade

There has been some tension within the vicinity of the INEC headquarters in Osogbo where the results of the Osun governorship election is to be announced.

The tension resulted from concerns over the results read out by the returning officer for Aiyedaade Local Government Area.

It was observed that there was a disparity of 1,000 votes in the initial figures and the returning officer was asked to re-check and reconfirm the figures.

In the process, a man suspected to be an INEC member of staff, identified as Salawu Kolawole, alleged that his superior at Aiyedade LGA asked him to destroy and remove the results that were pasted on the wall.

This, he claimed, is one of the factors responsible for the differences in the figures.

The man, who appeared confused, said he was arrested but showed the shredded portions of the said damaged results sheets

Meanwhile, some members of the PDP are agitated and have asked INEC to revert to the initial result they recorded at the polling unit.