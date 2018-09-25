Flood Kills Two In Imo

Two persons have been killed by flood after houses and farmlands were submerged in the riverine area of Oguta Local Government Area in Imo State.

The Imo State Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Evans Ugoh, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the agency is already collaborating with the state government to evacuate families who are still trapped in the flood as well as provide shelter and food for affected victims.

Oguta Local Government Area is one of the two oil-producing areas in the state.

The area used to be a major road leading to over 15 communities, farmlands, oil wells and workstation of oil companies like Shell, Agip and Chevron but it’s no more motorable except with the aid of the boats and canoes as the floods have taken over the major road.

The Secretary to the state government, Mark Uchendu, has said that measures are in place to ensure that accommodation, shelter and food are made available to the flood victims.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to extend its support.