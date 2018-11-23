China Condemns Attack On Pakistani Consulate

China on Friday condemned an attack on its consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi that killed two policemen and urged its ally to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said all consular staff and their families were safe following the shooting, which was claimed by a separatist group.

“China strongly condemns any violent attacks against diplomatic agencies and requests that Pakistan takes practical measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country,” Geng said at a regular press briefing.

Three gunmen stormed the Chinese consulate on Friday morning and exchanged gunfire with security forces who shot them down.

The attack was claimed by a separatist militant group from Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, which is at the center of a major Chinese investment project in the country.

The spokesman of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) branded Beijing as “an oppressor” along with Pakistani forces, adding that they were “destroying the future of Balochistan”.

The incident is the latest in a series of assaults on Chinese nationals, including workers involved in the multi-billion dollar infrastructure project.

