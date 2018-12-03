Two Lagos Schoolchildren Kidnapped By House Help, Found In Benin Republic

The Lagos State Police Command said it has found two children aged six and three respectively, of Mr and Mrs Aneru Mutana resident in Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos.

The children were found in the early hours of Sunday morning, December 2, at a location close to Nigeria Seme border, in Benin Republic.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Chike Oti, said in a statement on Monday that the kids were kidnapped by their house help simply identified as Busayo on November 26, 2018.

The house help according to the police is a member of a kidnap syndicate who specialises in kidnapping children of parents that have warmed their heart into after working as house help.

“Investigation so far revealed that Busayo is a member of a kidnap syndicate who gives her out as house help to unsuspecting parents.

“When she finally lands the job, she warms her way into the children’s heart and wins the trust of her employers. Once she gets to this stage, she bares her fangs,” he said.

The police spokesman said the house help carried out the act on November 26 after she was instructed by Mrs Mutana, to go and pick the children from school and take them home as she (Mrs Mutana) could not do so due to the nature of her job.

“Unfortunately for Madam, the house help had carefully planned how to kidnap her children, a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl and executed her wicked plan effortlessly because she is known to the school authorities and familiar with the children.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, therefore, warned individuals interested in engaging the services of domestic servants to beware of who they deal with.

He warned employers to carry out a background check of persons they bring to their homes, and profile them in order to make investigation easy for the police should the need arise.