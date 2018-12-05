PDP Canvasses Support For Atiku, Takes Campaign To North Central

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to flag off its presidential campaign in the North Central, to canvass support for its candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP campaign organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s next port of call will be Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Wednesday where the party will hold the North Central Presidential Zonal rally which will have in attendance state governors, leaders, members, and supporters of the party in the zone.”

“This is the same arrangement that we have for all the geo-political zones of the country.”

Ologbondiyan issued the statement in reaction to reports that PDP governors in the South East were absent at the party’s rally in Sokoto which held on Monday.

According to him, the reports claimed that the governors have no support for the aspiration of the party’s presidential candidate.

The PDP spokesman, however, believes such insinuation smacks of ignorance and mischief on the part of those peddling it.

He stressed that there was no sense in the insinuation since, going by the campaign time-table, the presidential candidate would visit all the zones, where all the governors elected on the platform of the party from those zones would be present.

Ologbodiyan described the so-called shunning of the Sokoto rally by PDP governors of South East extraction as “a figment of the imagination of those peddling the wicked rumour.”

He wondered why certain elements have decided to peddle falsehood about the PDP and its flagbearer, saying they were attempts to score cheap political points.

Ologbodiyan alleged that such negative reports about the PDP and Atiku were being sponsored by those who have become jittery at the rising profile of the party’s presidential candidate.

“We are undaunted because Nigerians are very discerning. In the fullness of time, the lies and those behind them will be exposed,” he said.