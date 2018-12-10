Gomez Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

Updated December 10, 2018
Liverpool’s English defender Joe Gomez (L) vies with Everton’s Brazilian striker Richarlison (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England on December 2, 2018. Oli SCARFF / AFP

Defender Joe Gomez has signed a new contract with Liverpool that will keep him at Anfield until 2024, the club announced on Monday.

The England international, currently out for up to six weeks with a fractured leg, has been impressive this season both alongside Virgil van Dijk in the center of defense and also at right-back, where he has alternated with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gomez, 21, joined Liverpool from Charlton in 2015 for a fee of £3.5 million ($4.5 million).

An ankle problem sustained playing for England in March meant he missed the Champions League final but he has bounced back from that to establish himself as Klopp’s preferred partner for Van Dijk.

“Signing this new deal means the world to me,” Gomez told Liverpool’s website.

“I’ve been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.”

