Ekweremadu Projects ‘A President Of Igbo Extraction’ In 2023   

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has projected that in 2023, “A president of an Igbo extraction” is imminent.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Roadmap 2019, Ekweremadu said that the presidency of Nigeria is dependent on the mood of the nation.

Speaking on the role of the southeast in the Nigerian political landscape, he noted that “no one part of Nigeria can decide to take the presidency and succeed in taking it”.

Taking a walk down memory lane, the lawmaker said that in 1999 when Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was elected into power, “the mood of the nation was for a southern president from the western part of Nigeria”

Adding that when Obasanjo was to leave in 2007, the mood of the nation shifted to the north, hence the emergence of late Ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua .

He further noted that in 2015, Goodluck Jonathan would have been re-elected but the mood of the nation at the time was still for a president from the north.

According to the lawmaker, this was the major reason why President Muhammadu Buhari won his election into office.

Having established the role of ‘moods’ in Nigerian polity, Ekweremadu projected that the mood of the nation would be “a product of Igbo extraction” in 2023.

Speaking on the performance of the legislature, Ekweremadu who said that Nigeria’s legislative arm of government is mostly misunderstood because the public doesn’t really know too much about it noted that the nations needs institutional memories.

He said so much money is spent on training parliamentarians but most of those trained are often kicked out of the parliament before they can impact the nation with the skills and knowledge acquired.

The Deputy Senate President also talked about other pressing issues including security challenges.

Labeling the recent attempt on his residence as unfortunate, the lawmaker said the incident is one that raises questions regarding the security of the ordinary citizens of the country.

He charged the authorities to ensure that every Nigerian is well protected and hoped that the police will get to the root of the attempt on him and his family.