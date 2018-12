PDP Congratulates Buhari At 76, Tasks Him On Rule Of Law

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated and prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

The party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary, said: “At the age of 76, President Buhari, has attained a father-figure position and should do everything to respect the aspirations and will of the Nigerian people on all issues, particularly as the nation heads to the 2019 general elections”.

The PDP urged President Buhari to leave a lasting legacy by doing all within his powers to ensure that the nation he leads knows peace; to ensure that rules are obeyed and that the sensibilities of the people, in our diversities are fully respected.

Below is the opposition party’s statement in part.

“The 2019 general elections place a heavy responsibility on the shoulders of President Buhari to guarantee peaceful, credible, free and fair elections, particularly, the Presidential election, by ensuring that all electoral laws and rules are obeyed; that opposition members are not molested; that the amendment to the Electoral Act is signed; as well as to declare like his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan did in 2015, that his 2019 re-election ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“If President Buhari looks at the state of the nation today, he will discover, and we believe he is aware, that the situation has become horrendous for the average Nigerian

“Therefore, the PDP urges President Buhari to use this occasion to reflect on his administration and do all to ensure that posterity does not remember him for violation of human rights, suppression of opposition and dissenting voices; disobedience to court orders, nepotism and divisiveness; escalation of violence, bloodletting and concealment of corruption under his administration

“In all, the best gift President Buhari can give Nigerians is, having openly agreed that he lacks the capacity to manage our economy, to allow a credible election to enable Nigerians to vote our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who understands the nuances of our national challenges and who has a blueprint for economic recovery, to come and turn things around for all our people, while he withdraws to Daura for a well-deserved rest.

On this note, the PDP congratulates President Buhari as he turns 76 and prays that the Almighty Allah grant him good health and many more years ahead”.

Buhari’s Supporters Urge Nigerians To Re-elect President in 2019

As President Muhammadu Buhari marks his seventy-sixth birthday, the lead administrator of the Buharist Hangout, a presidential support group is asking Nigerians to allow President Buhari consolidate on his legacies by voting him for a second tenure.

Speaking at a ceremony in Abuja to mark the occasion, the lead Administrator of Buharist Hangout, Doctor Uche Diala said a second term for President Buhari will usher in better days for Nigeria and Nigerians.