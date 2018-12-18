American Rapper Busta Rhymes Mimes Davido’s ‘Fall’
American Rapper Trevor George Smith Jr. also known as Busta Rhymes was seen miming one of Davido’s hit single ‘Fall’.
The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner took to his Instagram page to display his excitement.
He said “This video makes me so happy”
Below is the video as shared by Davido
Busta Rhymes also shared the video on his page.
OOOOOHHHH SSSSHHIITTTT!!! IS THIS AN EXCLUSIVE OF THE @davidoofficial #FALL RMX WITH A @prayah1 VERSE ON IT👀👀👀👀👀👀💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 MAYBE A BUSTA RHYMES VERSE ON IT TOO???👀👀👀👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 STAY TUNED!!!! 🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥 BY THE WAY LET ME REMIND YALL, THAT #BADMANTING RMX By @prayah1 ft. @flippdinero @jaycritch & @tonisteelz IS AVAILABLE AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE RIGHT NOW!!!! #THECONGLOMERATE!!!