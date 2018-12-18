American Rapper Busta Rhymes Mimes Davido’s ‘Fall’

Channels Television  
Updated December 18, 2018
Courtesy: @bustarhymes Instagram page

 

American Rapper Trevor George Smith Jr. also known as Busta Rhymes was seen miming one of Davido’s hit single ‘Fall’.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner took to his Instagram page to display his excitement.

He said “This video makes me so happy”

Below is the video as shared by Davido

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This video makes me so happy ❤️ @bustarhymes

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

Busta Rhymes also shared the video on his page.



