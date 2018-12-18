American Rapper Busta Rhymes Mimes Davido’s ‘Fall’

American Rapper Trevor George Smith Jr. also known as Busta Rhymes was seen miming one of Davido’s hit single ‘Fall’.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner took to his Instagram page to display his excitement.

He said “This video makes me so happy”

Below is the video as shared by Davido

View this post on Instagram This video makes me so happy ❤️ @bustarhymes A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Dec 18, 2018 at 4:33am PST

Busta Rhymes also shared the video on his page.