Lagos Lights Up As Christmas Rolls In

Christmas is here again and the city of Lagos which is not just the commercial hub of Nigeria but also arguably the heart of the nation’s activities, has lit up to mark the holiday season.

With gigantic Christmas decorations and colourful lights strewn across streets, as well as series of fun events marking the year’s end, the city is fast catching on the joyful spirit of the season.

While its a time when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus through acts of kindness, giving and receiving, many generally take the Christmas holidays to unwind and give thanks for the year.