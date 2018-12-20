Lagos Lights Up As Christmas Rolls In

Updated December 20, 2018
Christmas decorations depicting Santa Clauses on scooters are displayed at a roundabout ahead of the holiday seasons at Victoria Island in Lagos, on December 17, 2018.
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

 

Christmas is here again and the city of Lagos which is not just the commercial hub of Nigeria but also arguably the heart of the nation’s activities, has lit up to mark the holiday season.

With gigantic Christmas decorations and colourful lights strewn across streets, as well as series of fun events marking the year’s end, the city is fast catching on the joyful spirit of the season.

While its a time when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus through acts of kindness, giving and receiving, many generally take the Christmas holidays to unwind and give thanks for the year.

 

A display depicting Christmas decorations and angels holding trumpets illuminate a roundabout ahead of the festive seasons at Victoria Island in Lagos, on December 17, 2018.
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

 

A vehicle is driven past Christmas lights illuminating a roundabout ahead of the festive seasons at Victoria Island in Lagos, on December 17, 2018. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

 

A rick-shaw is driven past Christmas lights ahead of the holiday seasons at Victoria Island in Lagos, on December 17, 2018. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

 

A roadside vendor displays for sale branded hats for Christmas ahead of the holiday season at Victoria Island in Lagos, on December 17, 2018. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

 



