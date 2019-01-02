Ortom Donates N30m To Benue Market Fire Victims

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has donated a sum of N30 million to victims of a market fire accident that left goods worth millions destroyed.

He announced the donation on Wednesday after visiting the scene for an assessment.

He also directed that a detailed investigation is carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Read Also: Fire Destroys Goods Worth Millions In Benue Market

The incident occurred at about 1:00 am on Wednesday in Wadata market located in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

When Channels Television visited the scene, officers from the Nigerian Air Force had successfully contained the fire, but traders were seen lamenting over their loss.