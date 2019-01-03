Buhari Inaugurates Women, Youths Campaign Team For General Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Women and Youths Campaign Team as he seeks re-election into office.

Addressing an audience at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, he told Nigerians not to be carried away by fake promises as the nation was on the path of progress.

“To all Nigerians, I appreciate your love and support,” the President said at the event which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I hope you will renew the mandate you overwhelmingly gave us in 2015. Please do not be distracted, our country is on course.”

President Buhari also lauded his supporters at the event, saying they have made numerous landmark achievements so far.

According to him, the change remains unshaken while the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not relent in its effort to “return Nigeria on track to assume its rightful place among the comity of nations.”

“The women and youths campaign team being inaugurated today was constituted to support the presidential campaign council which I chair,” he said.

“This shows the importance with which we view the role of women and youths as the backbone of the Nigerian electorate. As such, they should be the drivers of our campaign, more so, they are the major direct and indirect beneficiaries of our Social Investment Programmes (SIP).

Ahead of the general elections, he asked members of the team to show the same loyalty and support as they did in the build-up to the 2015 elections.

The event was attended by the President’s wife, Mrs Aisha, as well as the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Solomon Dalung, and Comptroller-General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ali, among others.

Meanwhile, President Buhari took to his Twitter handle to list the progress made so far by his administration.

If you pay attention to what we have done in the last three and half years, in infrastructure, in agriculture, in social investment, you will not regret voting this administration into power, or supporting our efforts to remake Nigeria. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 3, 2019

No matter which part of the country you come from, you will see the efforts we are making in terms of roads, in rail, in power. All of these infrastructure projects will make a huge difference in the lives of Nigerians and lay a solid foundation for the Nigeria of our dreams. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 3, 2019

We will continue to focus on ensuring that the resources of Nigeria work for all the people of Nigeria, especially those forgotten over the years by successive governments. The wealth of Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians, not to a greedy and selfish minority. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 3, 2019

