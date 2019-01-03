Buhari Inaugurates Women, Youths Campaign Team For General Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari with his wife, Aisha, and some other persons at the inauguration of the Women and Youths Campaign Team in Abuja on January 3, 2019.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Women and Youths Campaign Team as he seeks re-election into office.

Addressing an audience at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, he told Nigerians not to be carried away by fake promises as the nation was on the path of progress.

“To all Nigerians, I appreciate your love and support,” the President said at the event which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I hope you will renew the mandate you overwhelmingly gave us in 2015. Please do not be distracted, our country is on course.”

President Buhari also lauded his supporters at the event, saying they have made numerous landmark achievements so far.

According to him, the change remains unshaken while the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not relent in its effort to “return Nigeria on track to assume its rightful place among the comity of nations.”

“The women and youths campaign team being inaugurated today was constituted to support the presidential campaign council which I chair,” he said.

“This shows the importance with which we view the role of women and youths as the backbone of the Nigerian electorate. As such, they should be the drivers of our campaign, more so, they are the major direct and indirect beneficiaries of our Social Investment Programmes (SIP).

Ahead of the general elections, he asked members of the team to show the same loyalty and support as they did in the build-up to the 2015 elections.

The event was attended by the President’s wife, Mrs Aisha, as well as the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Solomon Dalung, and Comptroller-General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ali, among others.

Meanwhile, President Buhari took to his Twitter handle to list the progress made so far by his administration.

Read the tweets below;

Highpoints of the event are captured below;



