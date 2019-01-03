General Elections: Fayose Mocks INEC Over Appointment Of Amina Zakari

Ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the appointment Amina Zakari as its head of Collation Center for the 2019 elections.

Fayose in a series of tweets frowned at Amina’s appointment owing to the fact that she is a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governor of Ekiti state said, “Instead of INEC appointing, Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center Committee, why not just appoint one of the President’s children as INEC Chairman?

“The same @inecnigeria that is promising free and fair election turning around to appoint a know blood relation of President Buhari, a candidate in the election as head of its Collation Committee? Why are these people so brazen in their plot to impose themselves on Nigerians?”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday constituted two committees ahead of the general elections in 2019.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, inaugurated members of the committees – Electoral Logistics and Collation Centre – at a meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Addressing the meeting, he explained that the committees were set up to drive important components of the electoral process.

“The first Committee is responsible for electoral logistics,” the INEC boss said, adding, “The Commission is aware that the conduct of a General Elections is the biggest and most complex logistics operation a nation can undertake.”

He noted that, “Sensitive and non-sensitive materials procured by the Commission must be delivered to almost 200,000 locations nationwide, ranging from the polling units to the various ward, local government, state and the national collation centres for the 1,558 constituencies into which elections will be conducted.”