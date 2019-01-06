President Buhari Will Campaign For All APC Candidates – Presidency

The Presidency has said that as a party leader and a candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections, President Muhammadu Buhari will campaign for the party and all its candidates.

This was contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President.

The statement further notes that in campaigning for his party does not mean President Buhari will not carry out his duty as the nation’s leader.

READ ALSO: SERAP To Fashola: Publish Names Of Contractors Who Disappeared With Project Money

According to the presidency’s brief, the president will not “decline courtesy calls or offers of support from citizens including candidates flying the flags of other parties”.

“There is no doubt that the President has no competition here in terms of popularity in the coming elections. But the more support he gets, the wider the margin of victory there will be.

So please let there be no confusion about this. President Buhari is APC.

He will campaign for all APC candidates, but he welcomes support and endorsements,” the presidency stated.