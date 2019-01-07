Suspected Smugglers Kill Customs Officer, Injure Another In Ogun

Suspected smugglers have killed a customs officer and injured one other personnel during an encounter in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The incident was said to have occurred while the security operatives were on routine patrol in an attempt to secure smuggled rice into the state where eight vehicles loaded with bags of rice were intercepted.

Confirming the incident to reporters on Monday, Ogun Area Controller of Customs, Mr Michael Agbara, explained that the suspects had regrouped before attacking the security operatives.

“One of my gallant officers, Hamish Sani, lost his life in active service. One other member of the team had equally machete cut on the chest. That is exactly what happened,” he said.

Mr Agbara added that the deceased has been buried while the injured had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

He condemned the attack on the security operatives and revealed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Customs controller described the attack on the officers as “a heinous crime”, adding that the culprits would not go unpunished.

He, thereafter, asked other personnel of Customs not to be discouraged by the incident but see it as more reason why smugglers and other criminal elements must not be spared.

“They cannot go away with it. We will pursue them and bring them to justice, and I think that is the only time the spirit of the dead will rest,” Agbara said.