BREAKING: Police Officers, Civilians Killed In DR Congo Vote Result Protest

Two police officers and two civilians were killed in the western DR Congo city of Kikwit Thursday when police intervened to end protests over the outcome of presidential elections, security forces said.

“In the operation to restore public order today in Kikwit, two policemen and two civilian were killed. We also recorded 10 wounded,” city police chief General Dieudonne Mutepeke told AFP. Kikwit is a stronghold of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, who was declared runner-up in the elections.

AU urges ‘peaceful’ resolution of DR Congo vote dispute

The African Union called Thursday for any dispute over the Democratic Republic of Congo’s election result to be resolved in a peaceful manner, and through dialogue.

“It is important that any disagreement over the proclaimed results, notably that they did not reflect voters’ wishes, be resolved peacefully, by turning to the relevant laws and through political dialogue between the parties involved,” read a statement from the office of AU chief Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Mahamat did not congratulate winning opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, whose surprise victory was quickly met with cries of fraud and accusations he had struck a deal with outgoing President Joseph Kabila, whose handpicked candidate came a distant third.

The DRC’s powerful Catholic Church said the provisional results did not match its own nationwide polling data while France said it believed opposition rival Martin Fayulu had in fact won.

Mahamat merely “took note” of the result and said “no matter the definitive outcome” of the election, the DRC must seek national consensus based on the respect of democratic principles and human rights as well as the “preservation and consolidation of peace”.