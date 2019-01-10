Emir Of Lafia Dies

The Emir of Lafia, Dr Isa Mustapha Agwai I, has died at the age of 84.

The Emir who is also the Chairman of Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs died on Thursday at a private hospital in Abuja.

One of his aides confirmed his death to Channels Television.

For seven months, the Emir was said to have battled with an undisclosed ailment, after spending time abroad for the treatment which he later passed away.

He will be buried on Friday, January 11, 2019, according to Islamic rites.