One Killed, Six Injured In Croatia Power Plant Fire

One worker was killed, six were injured and two went missing in a fire that broke out Thursday at a hydropower plant near the Croatian port Dubrovnik, police said.

The fire at the Dubrovnik power plant in Plat, some 15 kilometers (nine miles) south of the Adriatic resort, was brought under control, the national firefighting association said.

“A firefighting unit divers found the body (of the killed worker) in a drain ditch connecting the plant with the sea,” local police chief Ivan Pavlicevic told reporters.

They were still looking for two other missing workers, he said. According to him, it is believed that the three had failed to leave the plant when the fire broke out and entered the ditch trying to escape.

The cause of the fire that broke out at a facility’s tunnel was still not known.

Of the six injured employees, three were hospitalized in Dubrovnik and their lives were not endangered, a hospital official said.

The 252-megawatt plant is run by the state-run power firm HEP.

AFP