Osinbajo, APC Governors Absent As Buhari Holds First Campaign Council Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the inaugural meeting of the campaign council for his re-election.

However, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the 24 state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were absent at the meeting which held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While the Vice President was on a visit to Ondo State, it was unclear why the governors did not attend the meeting.

Those who attended include APC chieftain and co-chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, Bola Tinubu, as well as the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Others in attendance are the Director General of the Council, Rotimi Amaechi; his deputy, Senator Olorunnibe Mamora; Senator Ahmed Lawan, and Senator George Akume, among others.

President Buhari presided over today’s meeting three days after he inaugurated the council.

He had announced that Tinubu would be fully in charge to oversee the activities of the campaign council.

“Even though we have only 40 days, this campaign is going to tax us all, because we intend to touch all corners of our great and vast country,” the President had told the council members on Monday.

“But I must also add that, though we will all be deeply involved, I would like to assure the nation that I will do my part without making governance or my work suffer. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my co-chairman, will be fully in charge, and is going to be on 24-hour vigil.”

Highpoints of the campaign council meeting are captured in the pictures below;