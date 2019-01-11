Secondus Accuses Buhari Of Intimidation, Challenges President On Achievements

Ahead of next month’s general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of planning to rig the polls.

PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, made the allegation on Thursday during a presidential campaign rally which held in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Addressing a crowd of party supporters and members, Secondus also challenged the current administration to reel out its achievements upon assuming office in 2015.

“We see the crowd of people here and they will see that we are talking to the people and canvassing for votes. Now APC is seating at home at the villa. What are they doing? They are planning to rig the election. Everyday they are planning to rig the election.

“They are not talking to the people. We challenge him to come out to talk to the people, to engage the people in matters of debate.

“I challenge the hierarchy and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and I challenge Buhari to pick-point one achievement in this last four years. He has nothing. All he is doing is intimidation and lies and propaganda,” he said.

On his part, PDP Presidential candidate, Mr Atiku Abubakar criticised the Federal Government for failing to address the security challenges in parts of the country.

He reiterated his earlier commitment of encouraging youths and women in governance and decision making if elected into office.

“I have said I have committed 40 per cent of my government to the youths and 30 per cent to women. This is because I want you to succeed us. And if we don’t train you, if we don’t give you the experience, you are not going to take over from us,” he said.