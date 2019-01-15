Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Ekiti Lawmaker

The police say they have arrested the suspected killers of a member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adedeji.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Amba Asuquo, paraded the six suspects on Tuesday at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The suspects were paraded along with others arrested for various crimes in the state.

Mr Asuquo told reporters that the arrest of the suspects was a major breakthrough for the police as various collaborative efforts have yielded positive results recently.

“You will recall that in recent time, there had been some heinous crimes against innocent citizens of the state, such as the murder of Honourable Michael Adedeji, a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly on October 25, 2018,” he said.

The police commissioner added, “The armed robbery attack at Afe Babalola’s Junior Staff Quarters and the car snatched at the gunpoint belonging to one Mr and Mrs Bosede Ojo on August 11, 2018. These are among many other crimes perpetrated by these armed robbery syndicate.”

He disclosed that the other suspects paraded were arrested for armed robbery, burglary, and cultism, among other crimes.

Mr Asuquo also revealed that the police recovered guns, gun fabricator, cutlass, stolen cars, phones, laptop, and charms, among other items from the suspects.

He assured the residents of Ekiti that efforts were being intensified to nip kidnapping in the bud and halt crimes in the state.

The police commissioner called on the people to assist the command with timely information to tackle crime effectively.

There had been tension in the state following the killings, bank robberies and abductions recorded in the last few months.

Late Adedeji was attacked with a machete in October while in transit within the state.

The lawmaker was thereafter rushed to the hospital but lost his life moments later.