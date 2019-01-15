I Remain Lagos Police Commissioner, Says Edgal Imohimi

Mr Edgal Imohimi has said that he remains the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

The police commissioner stated this while addressing reporters at the State Police Command Headquarters on Tuesday.

Channels Television had reported on Sunday that the police authorities directed Mr Kayode Egbetokun to take over from Imohimi as police commissioner in Lagos.

Imohimi was then redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit.

He, however, told the reporters who were at the command headquarters to witness the handover and takeover ceremony between him and Mr Egbetokun that the ceremony would no longer hold.

Mr Imohimi explained that they were in the process of concluding the procedure which began on Monday when they got a signal from the Force Headquarters to maintain status quo.