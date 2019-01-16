[VIDEO] I’m Not Going To Enrich Members Of My Family But My Friends – Atiku

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says among other things, if elected into power he will enrich his friends.

The PDP candidate stated this on Wednesday while addressing the business community in Lagos at an event themed “Getting Nigeria’s Economy Working : A Pragmatic Approach.

“I am not going to enrich members of my family but my friends.

“Are my friends not entitled to be enriched? As long as there is no element of corruption there,” he said.

He also gave an assured that his team has the capacity to tackle corruption in the country.

Beyond that, Atiku vowed to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if he gets into power.

He said, “I am committed to privatizing NNPC, I said it.”

He had previously announced that he would privatise the oil corporation which has faced controversy over how it operates over the years.

Although the plan had been faulted by some at the time it was announced, the PDP candidate vowed to follow through with it even if it costs him his life.

“I swear, even if they are going to kill me, I will do it,” he said.