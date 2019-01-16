New IGP Appoints Frank MBA As Force PRO

ACP Frank Mba has been named new spokesman for the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The new Inspector General of Police, Ag IGP Abubakar Adamu Mohammed made the announcement on Wednesday.

Mba takes over from MoshoodJimoh, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police who is being redeployed to another national assignment.

Until his appointment, Frank was working at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi- Lagos. The posting is with immediate effect.

Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Lawyer, is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law.

He also has a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Dundee, Scotland- United Kingdom.

He is a product of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano where he had his initial police training, Frank is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico- USA. He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA.

A former Police Spokesman- both at the national and the Lagos State Command levels, Frank is an experienced communicator and image maker.

“The new Inspector General of Police has therefore charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revamping the image of the Force, improving the relationship between the citizens and the police, bridging existing communication gap between the police and its stakeholders, and assisting the IGP in realizing his Mission and Vision for the Force and the nation,”a police statement read in parts.

The statement signed by CSP Aremu Adeniran further noted that Mba is “A passionate and versatile police officer who has worked in multiple police units and departments across the country”.