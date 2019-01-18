Buhari Takes Presidential Campaign To Kaduna

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken his presidential campaign to Kaduna state.

At about 4:30pm, the President arrived Ahmadu Bello Stadium located in the state capital, where a large crowd of APC members had already taken their seats awaiting his arrival.

He was welcomed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other top officials of the ruling party.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Nasir El-Rufai criticized the PDP for celebrating the visit of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to the United States.

He said Atiku’s visit to the US after twelve years of unsuccessful attempt is not an achievement, and therefore not worth celebrating as displayed by the opposition party.

Governor El-Rufai while challenging Atiku Abubakar to explain to Nigerians why it took him up to twelve years to travel to the United States, maintained that Nigerians do not need a presidential candidate who relies on foreign endorsement or trip to win an election.