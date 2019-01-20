Taraba APC Disagrees With PDP Over Attack On Governorship Candidate’s Convoy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has disagreed with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the attack on the convoy of its governorship candidate, Mr Sani Danladi.

Campaign Director-General of the APC in Taraba, Bobboi Kaigama, and the Commissioner of Information, Mr Simon Dogari, condemned the incident in separate interviews with reporters.

Both men traded blames over who sponsored the attack which occurred on Thursday in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

Kaigama claimed that the attack on the APC candidate’s convoy was a poorly organised.

“We strongly believe that the attack on our convoy was a poorly executed plan to kill our governorship candidate, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, whose car was directly hit,” he alleged.

“We are confident that Thursday’s unfortunate incident is a clear sign of victory; as victors, we must be magnanimous.”

The APC chieftain believes that the incident has shown that the present administration in Taraba is being threatened by the progress of the APC and the popularity of its candidate.

He said he expected the government to learn from their feats and make the necessary amends and not resort to the “primitive style of unleashing terror and mayhem”.

“The good people of Taraba State will not allow this to happen,” said Kaigama. “We will speak to you through the ballot box because it is obvious as the Chinese say that ‘the first man to strike in an argument has lost ideas.”

He added, “We hereby appeal to our teeming supporters to remain calm and demonstrate high restraint in the face of this desperate and unwarranted attack on them across the state.”

On his party, Mr Dogari claimed that the incident was an act of desperation by the APC governorship candidate to destabilise peace in the state.

He also accused the party of attempts to make the state ungovernable and make the general elections in Taraba declared inconclusive.

“The Assault carried out by a gang of political thugs which he personally led is the latest example of his desperation,” the commissioner alleged.

He insisted that incident was a case of thuggery which he claimed was seen in the purported refusal of the APC’s candidate to sign the peace accord initiated by the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dogari noted that the alleged desperation by the APC to link the PDP and Governor Darius Ishaku to the incident was callous.

He described the governor as an architect of peace who would continue to ensure the security of lives and property of the residents.

“The Wukari incident is purely a case of political thuggery,” the commissioner stated.

He added, “On that day, the gangsters driving in vehicles stored with sophisticated arms and ammunition began shooting to scare away people as they the destroyed billboards and posters of the opposing political parties.”