FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays For Easter Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024, as public holidays to mark the celebrations of 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aishetu Ndayako, on Wednesday.

According to the Minister, Easter, beyond religious significance, promotes values of love, forgiveness and compassion which are essential for social cohesion and harmony.

He called on Christians to imbibe these virtues as they are capable of impacting positively on the socio-economic development in Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

He further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

While wishing Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration, the Minister also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Bola Tinubu led Administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity to all.