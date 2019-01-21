BREAKING: Court Restrains Buhari, AGF, From Removing CJN

Justice Inyang Ekwo has granted an order of interim injunction restraining President Buhari and the AGF from removing the CJN from office pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed by Action Peoples Party.

The Justice made the ruling at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, January 21.

The court adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice to the 29th of January with an order to parties to maintain the status quo ante.

