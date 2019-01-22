PDP Challenges Buhari To Prosecute ‘Corrupt’ APC Leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) that are allegedly corrupt.

It asked the President to go beyond the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and prosecute other leaders of his party who have been indicted of corruption.

The party made the demand in a statement on Tuesday through the Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan.