PDP Challenges Buhari To Prosecute ‘Corrupt’ APC Leaders
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) that are allegedly corrupt.
It asked the President to go beyond the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and prosecute other leaders of his party who have been indicted of corruption.
The party made the demand in a statement on Tuesday through the Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan.
It accused the President of covering indicted APC leaders close to him and sigling out Babachir Lawal and Ayodele Oke for prosecution.
PDP, therefore, asked President Buhari to immediately order the prosecution of all APC leaders, “who have allegations of corruption hanging on their necks”.
It also asked the President to immediately order the prosecution of the former aide to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Mr Baba Inna, who was arrested in September last year over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady.
“President Buhari should also order an open inquest into the alleged involvement of some individuals said to be close to him in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC,” the party said.