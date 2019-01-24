Middlesbrough Unveil Super Eagles Captain Mikel Obi   

English Championship side, Middlesbrough have unveiled Nigeria International, Mikel Obi as their latest addition.

Mikel becomes Boro’s second addition of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Rajiv van La Parra on loan from Huddersfield earlier in the month.

The Super Eagles Captain rose to prominence in an 11-year stint with Chelsea, making nearly 400 appearances for The Blues and winning a host of honours including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He becomes the fifth Nigerian to play for Boro, after Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Bart Ogbeche, Karl Ikeme and Kenneth Omeruo.

Prior to his latest move, Obi, 31, tore up his contract at Chinese Super League (CSL) side, Tianjin TEDA, after escaping relegation.

The Nigerian captain has battled injuries since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has put in an effort to get back in top shape.

He was also linked with a move to Turkey Super Lig side, Fenerbahce.

However, Middlesbrough have snapped him up on a six-month deal.

Boro are currently in the battle to gain promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.