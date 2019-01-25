Chelsea’s Moses Seals Fenerbahce Switch

Chelsea’s Nigeria star Victor Moses has joined Fenerbahce on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal.

Moses agreed to make the switch to the Turkish club after falling out of favour under Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 28-year-old has not featured for Chelsea since October, after making six appearances in all competitions and starting just once.

Moses will stay with Fenerbahce until the end of the 2019-20 season.

“Victor Moses has today joined Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season,” a Chelsea statement said. “We wish Victor, a popular member of the squad, all the best on his loan deal in Turkey.”

Moses moved to Chelsea from Wigan in August 2012 but had loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham before finally establishing himself in the team.

Moses was converted from a winger to wing-back by Sarri’s predecessor Antonio Conte, playing a key role in the 2016-17 Premier League title triumph and 2018 FA Cup success.

He signed a contract extension in March 2017 to commit himself to Chelsea until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.