Netherlands Joins EU Nations’ Ultimatum To Venezuela’s Maduro

The Netherlands joined other EU nations Saturday in demanding that fresh elections be called in Venezuela within eight days, warning that it too would otherwise recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as president.

“The Venezuelan people must have the right to determine themselves what their future will look like,” Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

“If there are no free, transparent and democratic elections called in Venezuela within the next eight days, the Netherlands too will be willing to recognise Juan Guaido as interim president,” Blok said in a letter to parliament.

Britain, France, Germany and Spain had earlier given Maduro a similar ultimatum, as international pressure mounts on him to agree to a new vote.

The United States, Canada and major South American players have recognised Guaido, who proclaimed himself acting president of Venezuela during massive street rallies this week.

The Netherlands is closely following developments in Venezuela as several of the Dutch kingdom’s Caribbean territories such as Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire are just off the coast of the troubled South American country, local news reports said.

