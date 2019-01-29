General Elections: Buhari Meets With APC Senators, Candidates

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Senators and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Present also at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

After the meeting had ended, Oshiomhole told journalists that the meeting gave the APC an opportunity to compare notes.

He said,”This meeting has been fixed for a number of days, basically for the President to meet the (APC)caucus of the Senate and also to meet the incoming senators by the special Grace of God after February 16 when we believe the Nigerian people will give us a comfortable majority not only in the Senate but also in the House of Reps.”

“I think the whole idea was for the President to have direct interaction with the Senators and to talk about the need for everybody to work hard to ensure that on the base of one man one vote, the February 16 election is resolved in our favour.

“For him, the meeting was nice as some of the Senatorial candidates had not had an interaction with the President before. We have all of them (Senatorial candidates) from across the country. So, it was a nice meeting,” Oshiomhole said.

Below are some more photos from the meeting.