VIDEO: Ndume, Oshiomhole Clash During Reno Omokri’s Ambassadorial Screening

Senators Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) and Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) clashed on Thursday in Abuja over the ambassadorial nomination of former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

Tension broke out when a motion had already been placed on the floor recommending that Omokri and others be asked to take a bow and leave.

Senator Ali Ndume insisted that the motion must be seconded before any comments could be entertained.

However, Senator Adams Oshiomhole strongly objected, insisting he be allowed to speak before the motion was seconded. He argued that Omokri’s nomination could not be glossed over, citing what he described as ‘raging issues in the public domain’.

Watch the vide below: