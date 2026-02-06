Trump’s Commendation Of First Lady A Testament Of Tinubu’s Inclusive Governance — Oshiomhole

The Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, says the commendation of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by U.S. President Donald Trump, was a testament that under President Bola Tinubu, there is no religious disharmony.

Oshiomhole stated this during an interview with State House Correspondents on Friday shortly after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

On Thursday, President Trump praised Nigeria’s Senator Tinubu, describing her as a “very respected woman” during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Oshiomhole, who said he came to visit the President for the first time in 2026, noted that he also used the opportunity to congratulate President Tinubu for the comments of the President of the United States of America about Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

He recounted how Trump, known for his blunt style, described Mrs Tinubu as “a very respectable woman, a very responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria,” before inviting her to stand for recognition.

“I came to greet Mr President. I have not seen him in 2026, we wish him a happy new year, but also, very importantly, yesterday (Thursday) we saw how the most powerful man, President Donald Trump of the United States of America, in acknowledging not just the First Lady of Nigeria… but describing her as a very respectable woman, a very responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria, and he invited her to stand up for recognition,” Oshiomhole said.

Trump, while addressing participants at the faith-based gathering, which was attended by political and civic leaders from across the world, highlighted Mrs Tinubu’s influence and stature, drawing.

The U.S. President recognised the Nigerian First Lady’s role as a pastor in one of Nigeria’s largest churches and referenced her pastoral background.

The former APC National Chairman expressed national pride in the moment, noting the applause it drew and contrasting it with potential opposition criticism in reverse scenarios.

“If it were the other way around, imagine what the opposition would have been saying now… he said Nigeria’s First Lady is here. She’s a Christian, but also a Christian pastor, a woman who commands respect, a responsible and respectable woman. So congratulations

“To the credit of Mr. President, Trump understands that the Nigerian President is a Muslim. But, he now celebrates the fact that he has a Christian wife, who is also a Pastor of the largest church in Nigeria. So, there can be no tension between the Qur’an and the Bible. That to me is a message to all Nigerians, that we should just work together as a people for the common good.

“If there are challenges, we fix them collectively, and if there are benefits, we share them together as a people. For me, that is the central message. We mustn’t run down our country. We have issues. Together we will fix them, and they are being fixed,” he added.