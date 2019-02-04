CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial Till February 13

Updated February 4, 2019
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen (file)

 

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has adjourned the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen to February 13, 2019.

The adjournment followed an application made by the Defence Counsel Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), at the resumed hearing of the case on Monday.

Awomolo informed the tribunal that the AGF had submitted a petition to the NJC on the same subject matter which necessitated the matter before the tribunal and to avoid the defendant suffering double jeopardy, the need for adjournment became imperative.

Read Also:  NJC Gives Onnoghen, Acting CJN Seven Days To Respond To Petitions

The Prosecutor Aliyu Umar (SAN) did not oppose the application.

 



