Fallen Containers Cause Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two containers have fallen off the Lagos-Ibadan expressway causing gridlock on both lanes of the express.

The incident occurred on Monday when the containers were said to have fallen off and blocked the road.

As a result, motorists are allowed passage on only one lane, causing a tailback all the way beyond the Opic junction.

The presence of officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the road has not helped in bringing normalcy to the situation.