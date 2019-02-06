Sirleaf Visits IGP, Calls For Free, Peaceful Elections

Head of the ECOWAS Election Observer Mission for the 2019 elections, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has asked the police to ensure a peaceful, free and fair general election.

She made the call on Wednesday when she visited the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Sirleaf, however, commended the police for what she described as their professionalism in the run up to the elections.

In response, the IGP said police personnel are fully prepared for a hitch-free exercise.

According to him, they have been trained in various aspects of election security matters, before, during and after the elections.

Later on, she visited the National Peace Committee where she met with the Director of the Kukah Center and head of the National Peace Committee secretariat, (Reverend Father) Atta Barkindo.

Barkindo briefed her on some of the challenges faced by the committee especially the arduous task of brokering peace accords among political parties at the state level particularly in violence-prone areas.

Madam Sirleaf thanked him for the work done by the committee especially the signing of the Peace Accord on December 11, 2018.

She said their commitments are well known across the continent and she would be looking forward to more engagements with the committee.