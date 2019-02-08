Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against CCB Chairman

Justice Mario Mohammed of the Kaduna State High Court has issued a warrant of arrest against the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), for contempt.

The judge issued the arrest warrant against the CCB chairman on Friday following his failure to honour several summons by the court in a suit between Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i and Today’s Publishing Company Limited, and one other person.

Justice Mohammed granted the approval based on the application filed by counsel to Today’s Publishing Company Limited, Publishers of The Union Newspapers, Mr J.N. Egwuonwu (SAN), during the continuation of defence at some previous sittings.

A warrant form obtained from the court directs that the police authorities should arrest the CCB Chairman and produce him before the court on February 13, 2019.

In its preliminary application, Today Publishing company, the publishers of The Union Newspaper, prayed the court to subpoena the CCB Chairman to produce assets declaration of Governor El-Rufai in court after several failed efforts it made to obtain it from the CCB.

Governor El-Rufai had in July 2015, approached the Kaduna state High Court over a report carried by the Union newspaper in which it allegedly stated that he had declared N90 billion in his CCB assets declaration form.